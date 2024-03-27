Metahero Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $48.41 million and $1.84 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

