Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock worth $648,755,681 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.74. 2,671,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,823,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

