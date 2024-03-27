Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 114,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

