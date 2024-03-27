Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc reduced its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Mercantile Bank comprises 1.1% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 257,400.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM remained flat at $36.87 during trading on Tuesday. 67,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,481. The company has a market cap of $594.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBWM. Hovde Group cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

