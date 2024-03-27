Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

MDT opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.