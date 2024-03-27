MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Down 5.3%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 319,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 226,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
