Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 14.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. 11,728,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 23,874,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 16.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.