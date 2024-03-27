Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 63,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MWSNF stock remained flat at $0.44 on Wednesday. 27,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

