Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

