Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $475.00. 790,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,666. The stock has a market cap of $443.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $352.80 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.19 and a 200-day moving average of $425.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,692,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $7,464,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

