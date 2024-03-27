Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.47. 9,650,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,467,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

