Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $68.26

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.26, but opened at $71.55. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 6,375,413 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

