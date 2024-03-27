Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Raised by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.80 and a 1 year high of $256.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

