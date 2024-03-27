Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.80 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

