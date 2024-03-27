Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total value of $4,587,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,071,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,946,832.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.84. 3,892,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.