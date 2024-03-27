Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 11,674,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,238 shares of company stock worth $6,646,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

