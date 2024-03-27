Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,369,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 280,971 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,084,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 2,538,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,814,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,904. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

