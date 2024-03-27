Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.71. 20,811,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 82,079,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

