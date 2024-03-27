Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.59. 104,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 360,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

