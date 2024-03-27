LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 2,552,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

