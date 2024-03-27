Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 8.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 71,320,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 38,099,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

