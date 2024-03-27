LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 4%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 181,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 477,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 966.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 591,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,461,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

