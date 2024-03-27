Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

