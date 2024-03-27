Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in March

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the February 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. 102,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

