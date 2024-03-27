LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 5.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 1,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
LiveWire Group Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.