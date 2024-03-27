LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 5.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 1,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth about $1,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.