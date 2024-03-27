Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Downgraded by UBS Group

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $510.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $482.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $344.56 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.64. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

