Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Position Trimmed by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,240. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

