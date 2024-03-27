LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.