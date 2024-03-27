LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 162.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

