LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Insider Ian Neal Purchases 15,000 Shares

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Neal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,175.00 ($7,303.92).
Ian Neal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Ian Neal purchased 25,000 shares of LaserBond stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($12,254.90).
LaserBond Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.
LaserBond Company Profile
LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits.
