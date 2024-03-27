LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 3.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 76,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 248,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 5,574,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,034 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

