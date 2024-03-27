Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $104.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.14.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

