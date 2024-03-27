Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.240 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

