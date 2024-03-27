Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $811.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $967.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $899.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

