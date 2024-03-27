LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.85. 463,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

