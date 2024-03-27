LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 105 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.52. 549,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.63 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

