LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $324.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

