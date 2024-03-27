LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases Shares of 2,334 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.26. 1,635,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

