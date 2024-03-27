LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 14,543 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $155.65. 2,000,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,951. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $289.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

