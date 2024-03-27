LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,352. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

