LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Comerica Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 623,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

