LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. 1,168,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,695. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.