LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,889. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

