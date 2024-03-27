LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $825.30. 149,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,482. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $803.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

