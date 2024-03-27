LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 74,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 48,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 7,999,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

