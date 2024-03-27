LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 20,838 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1,324.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.94. 827,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

