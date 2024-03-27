LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 169 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 881,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.