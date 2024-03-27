LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.46. The stock had a trading volume of 969,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.07 and its 200 day moving average is $280.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.