Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -13.31% -12.61% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -69.94% -59.80%

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Krystal Biotech and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $157.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.48%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $50.70 million 97.20 $10.93 million $0.08 2,177.13 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.67) -2.89

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

