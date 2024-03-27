Kozak & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,276,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231,086. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.